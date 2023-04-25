Best of Show: Doug Fowles, Clay Center. Fowles is a retired barber. After many years of working on his feet, he enjoys painting because he can do it sitting down. He finds painting relaxing and enjoys using acrylics. Fowles created the frame with recycled lumber or as he calls it “dumpster lumber.”
Judge’s Choice: Vevia Beaulieu, Clay Center. Beaulieu has done some type of sewing and handwork since she was five years old. She paper-pieced the birds to showcase the bluebirds of happiness with button eyes - all nestled in a canopy of fall/winter tree branches. It’s made to be a quilt for an 18 ½ in. doll.
People’s Choice: Jane Gingles, Clay Center. Gingles retired from social work at 90 but continues to write a column for The Clay Center Dispatch. She’ll soon be 94. Gingles enjoys staying busy and painted this for a family friend.
Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
