Last week the Clay Center City Council agreed to purchase a new pump truck for $567,450 despite not quite having all of the money to pay for it yet. That’s because it takes 18 months to build and deliver the truck, and the council expects the city will have enough to cover the truck by using a $300,000 American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) grant, $146,080 the fire department has in reserve funds, and part of the departments operating budget for both this year and next.
Fire Chief John Inhen said they’ve been working over a decade to put the department on a schedule in which they would be rotating out old trucks for new ones every eight to nine years, and this purchase make it possible for them to do that.
