Celebrating St. Patrick’s Day with the Serenity Stringband

The Rex Theatre hosted local Kansas bluegrass group Serenity Stringband for a two hour long concert in honor of St. Patrick’s Day last Friday. Singing a variety of Irish pub tunes and related music the band captivated the crowd with sounds from across the Atlantic and across Irish history.
Their performances of classic Irish folk songs ‘Whiskey in the Jar,’ ‘Black Velvet Band,’ and ‘Rocky Road to Dublin’ had the crowd singing the chorus right along with the band. Skillful picking by both Dennis Holland on the banjo and Phil Bone on the mandolin paired with spirited strumming from Perry Haddock on the guitar, and the
