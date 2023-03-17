Mullin places second at Nationals, helps team to 4th place finish

Last weekend, former Clay Center Community High School wrestling superstar Hunter Mullin made a statement at the NCAA Division II Wrestling Championship. Mullin, a senior in his last year of competition at Western Colorado University, entered the tournament as the No. 5 seed at 165, but that didn’t stop him from taking down the top seed in the quarterfinals and the fourth-seeded wrestler in the semifinals.
In the semifinals, Mullin faced off against David Hunsberger of Lander. He took a commanding 7-3 lead in the first period and held on to win the match 10-6. It was a mild upset, but it put Mullin in the championship match.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.