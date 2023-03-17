Mullin places second at Nationals, helps team to 4th place finish

Hunter Mullin, a two-time 4A State Champion while at CCCHS, placed second in the NCAA Division II Wrestling Championships last weekend.

 (Courtesy photo)

Last weekend, former Clay Center Community High School wrestling superstar Hunter Mullin made a statement at the NCAA Division II Wrestling Championship. Mullin, a senior in his last year of competition at Western Colorado University, entered the tournament as the No. 5 seed at 165, but that didn’t stop him from taking down the top seed in the quarterfinals and the fourth-seeded wrestler in the semifinals.

In the semifinals, Mullin faced off against David Hunsberger of Lander. He took a commanding 7-3 lead in the first period and held on to win the match 10-6. It was a mild upset, but it put Mullin in the championship match.