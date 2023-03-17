Clay Center and Wakefield YLinK visits State Capitol

The members of Clay Center and Wakefield YLinK chapter pose for a photo on the floor of the capitol building in Topeka. The students visited the capitol to advocate for the importance of mental health. Pictured: front row (l to r): Braylee Langvardt, Deisy Lopez, Emma Spellman, Aubrey Tadtman, Raegann McDonald, Maggie Brown, Wakefield, and Isabelle Blackwood. Along with an assistance dog from CARES, named BB. Back row: YLinK sponsor Lori Martin, Alessia Carrales, Emily Huehl, Wakefield, Aubrey Schlesener, and YLinK sponsor Dana Rickley.
On Tuesday, March 7, Clay Center’s chapter members of Youth Leaders in Kansas (YLinK) were given the opportunity to visit Topeka as advocates for mental health.
During the day, YLinK watched the House of Representatives in session and spoke to Senator Usha Reddi of their reasons for advocating. We listened to many other people speak of their reasons for being at the Capitol, such as those working on a bill regarding sexual assault, and others speaking of their organizations or jobs dealing with mental health.
