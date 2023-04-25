Marty Hedman a lifelong resident of Clay Center and his wife, Fern, have been married 58 years are asking for the community’s help to overcome health issues. A fundraiser is being held tonight to help the two with medical and travel expenses.
Marty was a custodian for the library for 18 years, and for USD 379 for 10 years. His dad and grandfather (Virgil Hedman) bought and ran the Fourth Street dairy store across the street east of Garfield School that is currently owned by Bob and Sally Heilman. South of the dairy store on the corner used to be a gas station run by Calvin Bigler where Marty had a hamburger store connected to the gas station called Marty’s Carry Out where he sold five hamburgers for a dollar. Quite a few people still remember that. Marty and his dad also owned and operated the Longford grocery store.
