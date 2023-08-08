Leonard Wolfe (left), president and chairman of the board of United Bank & Trust of Marysville and Doug Wareham (right), president and CEO of the Kansas Bankers Association (KBA) recently honored Karen Schmale (middle) for achieving 50 Years in the banking industry. . (Courtesy photo)
United Bank & Trust recently honored a woman for 50 Years of service in the banking industry. Karen Schmale received an award from the Kansas Bankers Association on July 28.
Schmale’s career in banking started in high school. She received a phone call from the bank president at Linn State Bank on July 16, 1973 (her 16th birthday) requesting that she come in to the bank and visit with him the next day. That meeting would be the start of her career for the next 50 Years. Her first task would be to sort and file checks.
