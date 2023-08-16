The Citizens National Bank in Clay Center is has announced the addition of Tracy Claeys as Facility CEO. Claeys was born and raised in Clay Center and moved back to the community in February 2021, after a long career coaching college football.
“We are very excited to add Tracy to our staff,” said Citizens National Bank President and CEO Brent Padgett. “Our goal is to assemble a staff of people who have a true passion for the communities we serve, and Tracy’s core values and intrinsic qualities are deeply rooted in serving the community. His life experience, competitiveness, and leadership skills will serve him well as he starts his career in banking.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.