Do you have a child entering kindergarten next year? Lincoln School staff invites you to Kindergarten Roundup in the Lincoln gymnasium Thursday, April 27 from 6 to 7 p.m. to learn how the first days of school will look for your child.
All soon-to-be kindergarten students and their parents/guardians are invited to attend. Please enter from the east kindergarten doors off of 12th Street in Clay Center. A bus ride will be available for all soon-to-be kindergarten students.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.