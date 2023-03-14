Wrestlers from the Clay County Wrestling Club competed at the USAWKS Kids Folkstyle Wrestling tournament last weekend, with several of them placing in their respective categories. In the 8U Girls 65 category, Kendall Sorell won her first match against Coralee Carpenter by decision, but lost to Addilyn Westfahl in the semifinals. Sorell then won her next match against Carpenter by fall and defeated Miren Neal by a major decision in the third place match, securing a third place finish.

Tymber Charbonneau competed in the 10U Girls 65 category, winning her first match by a major decision against Allison Mellen. She also won her quarterfinal match by fall against Prestigious Connally but lost to Laetyn Boltz in the semifinals. Charbonneau won her next match against Olivia Worden by decision in the Consolation Semifinals but lost to Ransym Nussbaum by fall in the third place match, ultimately placing fourth.