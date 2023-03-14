Wrestlers from the Clay County Wrestling Club competed at the USAWKS Kids Folkstyle Wrestling tournament last weekend, with several of them placing in their respective categories. In the 8U Girls 65 category, Kendall Sorell won her first match against Coralee Carpenter by decision, but lost to Addilyn Westfahl in the semifinals. Sorell then won her next match against Carpenter by fall and defeated Miren Neal by a major decision in the third place match, securing a third place finish.
Tymber Charbonneau competed in the 10U Girls 65 category, winning her first match by a major decision against Allison Mellen. She also won her quarterfinal match by fall against Prestigious Connally but lost to Laetyn Boltz in the semifinals. Charbonneau won her next match against Olivia Worden by decision in the Consolation Semifinals but lost to Ransym Nussbaum by fall in the third place match, ultimately placing fourth.
In the 10U Boys 52 category, Colt Hoke received a bye in round 1, but lost his semifinal match to Kashtin Fulk by fall. He then lost his next two matches against John Rankin and Konnor Knight, respectively, placing sixth.
Cope Sorell, competing in the 10U Boys 76 category, won his first match by decision against Lincoln Klein. However, he lost his next match to Owen Taylor by decision. C. Sorrell then won two matches by major decision and decision, respectively, against Jace Sharples and Gabriel Hutchison. He lost to Brantley Williams in the consolation semifinals by decision and lost to Kellen Williams by decision in the fifth place match, placing sixth.
In the 10U Boys 79 category, Karson Beals won his first match by major decision against Brantley Batchelor but lost to Wryles Starcher in the quarterfinals. Beals then won his next two matches by fall and tiebreaker, respectively, against Jeremiah Bratton and Evan Hasselbring. However, he lost to Landry Moore by decision in the Consolation Semifinals. Beals won the fifth place match against Brantley Batchelor by fall.
Aaron Hanson, competing in the 10U Boys 82 category, won his first match by decision against Tyler Poppineau and his quarterfinal match by fall against Judson Jobe. He then lost to Landon Nicholson in the semifinals. Hanson won his next match against Carter Block by major decision and won the third place match by decision against Tyler Poppineau, ultimately securing a third place finish.
Lastly, Donovan Peterson, competing in the 14U Boys 75 category, won his first match in Round 1 against Chance Schuckman from Silver Lake by decision with a score of 11-9. However, in Round 2, Peterson lost to Frank Force from Abilene by a major decision with a score of 14-0. Overall, Peterson placed second in the 14U Boys 75 category and contributed two team points for CCWC at the USAWKS Kids Folkstyle Wrestling tournament.
