Welcome to Sophi Knows. Lots of activities and events are starting up soon. Be sure to enjoy them!
Dear Sophi: My son's girlfriend doesn't shave her legs. Thankfully the hair is light colored but still bothers me. Is this a new trend I am unaware of? Or just a personal choice. Razor Queen
Dear Razor Queen: To shave or not to shave. It really is a personal choice either because the person has little free time or they just don't feel it is necessary. Shaving legs is time consuming and for some with health issues, difficult. It sounds like it isn't a priority for her, or your son and that is really what is important. There is no law that says women HAVE to shave their legs, it is just standard practice in our country. But, just because it is standard practice for most women doesn't mean all women want to and don't. Focus on her personality and not her leg hair. After all, it isn't about how we look but what type of person we are.
Dear Sophi: I saw a news report recently that etiquette is making a comeback and there are actually classes one can attend. What is the difference between etiquette and manners, or is there any. Which fork to use
Dear Which fork to use: Etiquette is a code of polite conduct based on social acceptance and efficiency. Just as there are traffic laws to create smooth transportation flow and prevent collisions, so there are societal rules designed to facilitate positive human exchanges and reduce conflict. When you know the rules of etiquette for any given situation, it increases your comfort, confidence and competence, and by extension, the ease and comfort of people around you. Manners are polite behaviors that reflect an attitude of consideration, kindness and respect for others. You may not have been taught how to make proper introductions, but a kind person knows better than to belittle or embarrass another person in public or private. A well-mannered person also remembers to say “Please” and “Thank you” and refrains from interrupting others in the middle of a conversation. Etiquette provides the form or structure within which good manners operate. Both are integral to effective human interactions.
Dear Sophi: There are a few family members who are expecting babies this summer. Exciting news aside, the majority of the family is very excited about one and ignores the other. How do I get them to treat everyone equally? Great Aunt
Dear Great Aunt: Do the expectant parents live close to everyone or are they scattered around? Granted location shouldn't be a factor but in some cases, if a person isn't around, they aren't included simply due to availability. That doesn't mean they are “out of sight, out of mind” it is just more difficult to do for one who lives far away than it is to do something for the other who lives closer. Although the post office does deliver mail anywhere and everywhere so that is something to consider. If a gift is bought for the local family, suggest a similar gift be purchased and sent to the other family. You can't make people do things, all you can do is make suggestions and the choices are on them. Be an example to the rest of the family. There are enough things that cause problems in families anymore, having a new baby or several should be a wonderful bonding time for the whole family.
Dear Sophi: I have an acquaintance who constantly criticizes how people act or dress or makes nasty comments on what they post if it differs from her opinions. I don't engage with her but some of our mutual friends do and it really ends up being a horrible interaction. Aside from my own not engaging, how can I convey to the others to NOT engage with her at all? Sick of it
Dear Sick of it: You are doing what you can by not engaging at all and that is the best thing. Scroll on past her comments and statements. Many people like to stir things up and thrive on drama and chaos. If everyone stopped engaging with her and stopped commenting, eventually she would stop because she would not get any reaction. Social media is a wonderful tool but what are the odds that if your acquaintance didn't have social media, she would actually say the things out loud that she does? Slim hopefully. Stay the better person and ignore her.
It is almost time for garage sales and spring cleaning. Make cleaning out closets and drawers fun and look at giving away things and throwing things away! Until Next Time………………..Love One Another!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.