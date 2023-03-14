Clay Center High School has a lot to celebrate this winter sports season, with fifteen students making the North Central Kansas League (NCKL) all-NCKL teams. Among them were three of the school’s top grapplers, senior Brett Loader, junior Tucker Jackson, and senior Luke Young. All three made the cut for the boys’ all-NCKL team, with both Loader and Young being state champions in 4A wrestling this year.
On the girls’ side, both junior Alissa Cowing and sophomore Gabi Koppes were named to the all-NCKL team. Koppes is no stranger to the spotlight, having already won two state championships in her young career. Several other wrestlers also received honorable mentions, including sophomore Hayden Kalivoda, senior Taylor Dumas, junior Talyn Pfizenmaier, sophomore Ethan Tiers, and senior Braylon Berry.
In basketball, senior Mark Hoffman and sophomore Cole Pladson both earned spots on the all-NCKL boys’ team. Hoffman had an impressive season, averaging 11 points, 5 rebounds, and 2 assists per game, while Pladson emerged as a surprise superstar, averaging 14 points per game this year. Jace Weller received an honorable mention, averaging 8 points and 2 assists per game.
Finally, in girls’ basketball, senior Hailee Bent and sophomore Raegann McDonald were named to the all-NCKL team, rounding out Clay Center High School’s impressive winter sports season. Congratulations to all the talented athletes who made these teams.
