Clay Center High School has a lot to celebrate this winter sports season, with fifteen students making the North Central Kansas League (NCKL) all-NCKL teams. Among them were three of the school’s top grapplers, senior Brett Loader, junior Tucker Jackson, and senior Luke Young. All three made the cut for the boys’ all-NCKL team, with both Loader and Young being state champions in 4A wrestling this year.

On the girls’ side, both junior Alissa Cowing and sophomore Gabi Koppes were named to the all-NCKL team. Koppes is no stranger to the spotlight, having already won two state championships in her young career. Several other wrestlers also received honorable mentions, including sophomore Hayden Kalivoda, senior Taylor Dumas, junior Talyn Pfizenmaier, sophomore Ethan Tiers, and senior Braylon Berry.