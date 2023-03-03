At the conclusion of Genesis Ch. 3, Adam and his wife Eve are cast from the Garden of Eden, and we are left with an angel guarding the way to the tree of life. This picture is stuck in my mind, and I encourage you to contemplate a few other pictures we see in Genesis 3:
- The fig leaves the man and woman used to cover themselves (Gen. 3:7)
- The blood shed by the animal to make a covering for the man and his wife (Gen. 3:21)
- The serpent striking the heel of Eve’s offspring (Gen. 3:15)
- Eve’s offspring crushing the head of the serpent (Gen. 3:15)
It’s odd, though, isn’t it? In his response to God’s calling, Adam claims he hid because “...I was afraid because I was naked; so I hid myself.”
But Adam wasn’t naked. He had on the covering of fig leaves he and his wife had made for themselves just a few verses earlier.
So, if he wasn't naked, why the game of hide-and-seek?
Is it possible he knew the self-made fig leaf covering wasn’t going to cut it before an Almighty, All-Knowing God?
Is it possible Adam & Eve knew God would see right through them, and it would be as if they were naked?
My friends, we can be guilty of doing the same thing. Not with fig leaves, per se, but with good works, giving, serving, and sometimes even Scripture reading and prayer. We try to cover ourselves with an outfit of righteous actions, hoping that God might ignore the sin we have committed.
But we know, as Adam and Eve knew, that at the end of the day, these good deeds don’t balance the scales.
Romans 3:23 tells us we are all in the same boat; we are all sinners in need of a savior.
Romans 6:23 tells us the wages (compensation) of that sin is death.
Romans 10:9 gives us the key to forgiveness and salvation: “If you confess with your mouth that Jesus is Lord and believe in your heart God raised Him from the dead, you will be saved.”
A covering of fig leaves (or good works) will not pay the penalty required by sin; only Christ can do that.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.