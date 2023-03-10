It was a cool sunny morning this week as we gathered for worship at Countryside Bible Fellowship.
We opened with the hymns “As the Deer,” “As We Seek Your Face,” and “Standing on the Promises” preceded by a reading from “Our Hymns our Heritage” which told the story of how R. Kelso Carter came to write this classic hymn in 1886.
The scripture reading was taken from a theme of passages having to do with the Biblical stance on how the ancient practice of meat offered to idols contrasted with the offering of a Godly lifestyle by those under the New Covenant in preparation for this week’s lesson.
They included passages found in the latter half of Paul’s letter to the church in Corinth, Deuteronomy chapter 32, and chapter 4 of the apostle Peter’s first epistle.
This week we wrapped up Ray Vander Laan’s series “A Culture in Conflict” with lesson 5 titled “Transforming the Chaos” about the culture of debauchery and riotous living that the apostle Paul encountered when he arrived at the ancient Greek city of Corinth in the year 51 B.C.
To set the scene, Vander Laan had his group hike the Acropolis of Corinth where Aphrodite, the goddess of sexual promiscuity, would have been worshiped in Paul’s day. Vander Laan described the pagan rituals of the day that commonly accompanied the sacrifices and worship of Greek gods.
Once this historical backdrop is restored to the modern reader it begins to explain why Paul rolled the topic of meat sacrificed to idols into his discussion on how to live a moral life when he wrote to the believers in Corinth. It was less to do with what was eaten and more to do with where and in what atmosphere it was eaten. It was usually eaten at a temple during what can easily be described in modern terms as a drunken orgy often of a sexual, homosexual and pedophilic nature.
Paul didn’t want the “followers of the Way” to participate in these activities or even to risk giving the impression to onlookers that they approve of such practices.
Vander Laan closed with a familiar passage of scripture that the believers would have heard in their local gatherings, Deuteronomy chapter 6, which reads “Hear, O Israel: The Lord our God, the Lord is one. Love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your strength” accompanied by Paul’s paraphrased version from his letter to the Corinthians.
After the lesson and discussion time, we took communion preceded by a reading from the account of the Last Supper in Matthew’s gospel and followed by the hymn “The Old Rugged Cross.”
We closed with a prayer that God would be with us and give us strength to stand up to the Corinthian culture of our day, to “live a life worthy of the calling [we] have received” for there is “nothing new under the sun.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.