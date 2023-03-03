Sarah Gill gave the message at Green Methodist on Feb. 19. The Birthday Club met at the Green Cafe on Feb. 17. I was not able to attend as we had company for a week from Louisiana. Our daughter Stacy and her husband were here for a late Christmas.

I have sad news from the Green Birthday Club in the passing of Betty Spellman on Feb. 19. Betty was a member of the birthday club and attended on the 17th of February. She was a member of the Hayes United Methodist Church. You can read Betty’s obituary at www.nsrfh.com/obituary/betty-spellman. She will be missed at the Green Cafe.