Sarah Gill gave the message at Green Methodist on Feb. 19. The Birthday Club met at the Green Cafe on Feb. 17. I was not able to attend as we had company for a week from Louisiana. Our daughter Stacy and her husband were here for a late Christmas.
I have sad news from the Green Birthday Club in the passing of Betty Spellman on Feb. 19. Betty was a member of the birthday club and attended on the 17th of February. She was a member of the Hayes United Methodist Church. You can read Betty’s obituary at www.nsrfh.com/obituary/betty-spellman. She will be missed at the Green Cafe.
I have been sharing with you about churches and schools in the area, and you continue to share with me! I knew that there was a South Highland school in the section where my stepfather Howard Friederich grew up and attended. I didn’t know about the Highland United Brethren Church about a mile west of there on Highway 24, still in Highland Township. That makes seven schools and six churches in Highland Township!
A big thank you goes to Eloise Sanneman for today’s photograph, which pictures her grandmother Emma Goodin and step-great-grandmother Harriett, and the accompanying information. The Highland United Brethren Mite Society 1890: Back row; Mrs. David (Emma) Goodin, Etta Alquist, Mrs. John Swenson, Mrs. Lyman (Awilla) Barnes, Mrs. Etta Imes. Middle row; Katie McKenzie, Mrs. Ella Phillips, Mrs. Oscar Swenson, Mrs. Newt Glace, Ella Heatherington, Mrs. Ida Moon, Mrs. Hubert (minister’s wife?). Front row; May Mall (minister’s wife), Mrs. Harriet Goodin Sr., Mrs. Zelpha Schiffman, Mrs. W.W. Smith, ? maybe, Florence Mrs. Lenk Baxter. These ladies are all gone now but I certainly recognize several of the names!
The Highland UB church burned (struck by lightning) in 1888, but when I looked that up I discovered it was not the only local church to burn that year. The Swede Church at Morganville also burned (arson) in 1888. Both churches were rebuilt. Highland was in the Green Circuit with Green and Fact. You can find more information about the Highland United Brethren church in the Clay County Heritage book. I believe Eloise Sanneman may have been the contributor of this information. We do not have a photograph of the church and would love to have that if any readers have one!
Eloise is looking for information on the Clay Center Rifle and Pistol Club which was active in the 1940’s.
Some of the members were (you will have to forgive my spelling) Kenneth Hauserman, James R. Hatfield, Perry Godlove, Lester Ward, Raymond Crumrine, Alwin Hofmann, Vernon Berggren, Fred Easterberg, Riley Woellhof, Chas. Spurrier, Frank Souvine, Delbert Copeland, Robert King, Glenn Dittmar, Warren Sanneman. Some of these names are familiar, especially Fred Easterberg, so now I am curious too! I have been told about Fred Easterberg’s skill in shooting, and my husband has even shot with him before. I imagine his grandsons will have something to say about that as well.
To make an appointment to tour the Green Museum, call (785) 944-3334, and leave a message. Send your news of today and yesterday to bevcaley@gmail.com or mail to 2119 21st Road, Green, KS 67447. “I desire to do your will, my God; your law is within my heart.” Psalm 40:8
