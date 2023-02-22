“How about having a cup of coffee?”
The comment is heard often everyday around the world with high percentage of responses: “That sounds good.”
Coming from a long lineage of coffee drinkers, a cup of coffee has been personal enjoyment ever since very young. Easily and far surpassing a glass of water, tea, soda pop, lemonade, energy drinks, and certainly liquor, never appealing.
Seemingly odd to lifetime dedicated coffee drinkers, there are some who do not like coffee. They’ll even refuse a cup when offered, such a loss to those never wanting to waste a drop.
Blacker and stronger the better as personal preference. But, for some there must be sugar, milk or cream, and even other additives which cover the good coffee taste.
Many people insist coffee must be brewed in a pot, but instant coffee is just fine for others. No question, instant coffee is easier and doesn’t really cost much more.
There are many brands of coffee that each have their own following. But in reality, the beans all come from the same field, with slightly different processing and widely varied appealing packaging.
Coffee is not hazardous to personal health, according to personal doctor. When told about daily coffee consumption in preference over water, he said, “It’s the same thing.”
Of course, other physicians and certain people will argue with that, but the response was appreciated by this coffee drinker.
However, many supposedly in-the-know through time contend that coffee can be harmful to health. They have said, “It’s hard on the heart, clogs arteries, shortens breath, hyperventilates, causes sleep disorders, and more.”
Okay, there are different opinions about coffee. However, one thing that is agreed upon: “Don’t drink too much.”
The consensus: “It’s best not to consume more than three or four cups of coffee a day.” One cup is enough for some, but others drink a dozen cups with no apparent bad affects, just more enjoyment.
Interestingly, though not unlike liquor, coffee has been unlawful to consume in some locales throughout history. Certain religions have and continue to condemn coffee drinking.
Still coffee consumption worldwide remains quite high, a very lucrative business to be invested in it would seem.
Reminded of Genesis 1:29: “God said, Behold, I have given you every tree yielding seed to you it shall be for food and drink.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.