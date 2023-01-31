A father used to say to his children when they were young: “When you all reach the age of 12, I will tell you the secret of life.”
One day when the oldest turned 12-years-old, he anxiously asked his father what is the secret of life?
The father replied that he was going to tell him, but that he should not reveal it to his brothers.
The secret of life is this: “The cow does not give milk.”
"What are you saying?" asked the boy incredulously.
As you hear it, son: The cow does not give milk, you have to milk her. You have to get up at 4 o’clock in the morning, go to the field, drive the cow through the manure-filled corral.
Tie the tail up, hobble her legs, sit on the stool, place the bucket under her, and do the work yourself.
That is the secret of life, the cow does not give milk. You milk her or you don't get milk.
There is this generation that thinks that cows GIVE milk. That things are automatic and free: their mentality is that if "I wish, I ask.....I obtain."
They have been accustomed to get whatever they want the easy way. But no, life is not a matter of wishing, asking, and obtaining.
The things that one receives are the effort of what one does. Happiness is the result of effort. Lack of effort creates frustration.
So, share with your children from a young age the secret of life. So they don't grow up with the mentality that the government, their parents, or their cute little face is going to give them everything they need in life.
Remember, "Cows don't give milk; you have to work for it.”
Reminded that the Bible refers to work 888 times with four verses standing out:
Proverbs 14:23: “Hard work always pays off; mere talk puts no bread on the table.”
Proverbs 28:20: “Committed and persistent work pays off; get-rich-quick schemes are rip-offs.”
Psalm 62:12: “Love to you, Lord God. You pay a fair wage for a good day’s work.”
Proverbs 16:20: “It pays to take life seriously; things work out when you trust in God.”
