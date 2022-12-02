Every now and then, thought Doc, that opportunity comes back to haunt me. Like it is right now on this crisp morning walk. It came early in his medical life, an invitation to join with a famous big hospital Back East. He’d make more money, he knew, and there was the seductive challenge of being on the cutting edge of what the world of medicine had to offer to the world of people.
He stopped for a minute and looked up through the stark tangle of bare limbs on a cottonwood tree. The filigree patterns of early winter never grew old to Doc.
