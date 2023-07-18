Clay Center, Kansas – Emma Lazarus authored the poem, “The New Colossus,” which is emblazoned on a plaque beneath the Statue of Liberty. Part of it reads, “Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free, the wretched refuse of your teeming shore, send these, the homeless, tempest-tost to me, I lift my lamp beside the golden door!” The words were fitting for the immigrants who came to Ellis Island, near Lady Liberty, to begin their journey toward citizenship in America and the new opportunities it afforded them. The poem reflects the Christian ethic America was founded upon. One that welcomes strangers and helps the poor and needy. Jesus once said, “For I was hungry and you gave me food, I was thirsty and you gave me drink, I was a stranger and you welcomed me…” (Matthew 25:35) It has been said many times, that our country’s history reveals how America is a nation of immigrants. Therefore, we continue to welcome those who come here to seek a better life. Jesus’ family once had to flee their homeland. While still a baby, his parents escaped to Egypt from Israel. The family left quickly in order to protect Jesus from certain death, due to an order from King Herod to slaughter all baby boys two years old and younger, in the town of Bethlehem. Americans remember our history and the life of Jesus, when it comes to welcoming immigrants in our communities or at our borders; we strive to emulate the compassion of Christ. But what about the justice of Christ? Jesus had tax collectors’ approach one of his disciples and asked about the payment of a tax. Jesus commented on some injustice he saw in the tax, then said, “However, not to give offense to them, go to the sea and cast a hook and take the first fish that comes up, and when you open its mouth you will find a shekel. Take that and give it to them for me and for yourself.” (Matt. 17:27) On other occasions, after Jesus healed people, He often gave them instructions in order to be in compliance with religious laws. We learn from Jesus, that though He was compassionate, He also subjected Himself to laws and commanded others to do likewise. We can reason this example in His parents, when they fled from Israel to Egypt, then back again; they did so lawfully. Like Jesus, we must welcome and serve the stranger among us who is in need. And while doing so, submit ourselves to our nation’s laws and teach those whom we serve, to do the same. But what if our laws seem uncompassionate? Should we not enforce or blatantly disobey them? That was not the example of Jesus. He was compassionate, while still obeying the law. And what about the truth of Christ? After Jesus was confronted by His opponents, He turned and spoke truth to them, “And why do you break the commandment of God for the sake of your tradition? (Matt. 15:3) His words were an offense, but necessary to help them. It is true, that many immigrants come to America for a better life. But it is equally true that some do not. There are immigrants who transport deadly fentanyl across the border, others engage in human trafficking and some are criminals entering with ill intentions. As the “tired, poor and huddled masses” come to America, we must show compassion, promote justice and speak the truth in love – just like Jesus. How can we bring change into unjust situations? Preach a message of repentance and faith in Christ. And when people do, their hearts can be transformed, which can lead to change in different areas of society. Then like Jesus, we must submit ourselves to those in authority, while questioning unjust laws and policies, to bring them in alignment with God’s Word. A prayer for you –
Lord God, we pray for churches and other organizations showing compassion to the immigrants coming to our border. We pray for our local and federal government as they are the arm of justice. In the midst of this, O God, bring the gospel! Change hearts, that souls would follow after your ways. In Jesus’ name. Amen.Clint Decker is President of Great Awakenings. Please share your comment at cdecker@greatawakenings.org and follow his blog at
