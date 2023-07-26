“I am the light of the world” - Jesus
The sunflower is the official flower of Kansas. It can reach upwards of 10 feet, with its bright yellow rounded flower standing atop of its long stem. A field of hundreds or thousands is a sight to behold. Aside from its stunning appearance, sunflowers have a unique feature that has been studied by many experts. First thing in the morning, the flower is facing the sun, then it follows the sun as it moves across the sky from east to west during the day.
The sunflower is an illustration of the life-giving nature of light as its head follows the sun in the course of a day. It could not live without light, nor would any other plants, trees, bushes, animals or humans. Light is essential for our existence.
In the Bible, Jesus describes Himself, saying “I am the light of the world.” (John 8:12) What does this mean?
Jesus is the source of light. When He says, “I am the light…,” He is communicating how He is the eternally divine, self-existent source of light to the entire world. His source is Himself and He is not dependent on water, wind, nuclear fusion, gas, electricity or anything else. He IS THE LIGHT, which has both a physical and spiritual element to it.
Jesus was once praying on a mountain with some of His disciples. And as He was, something dramatic happened. The account says, “And he was transfigured before them, and his face shone like the sun, and his clothes became white as light.” (Matthew 17:2) This was a physical manifestation of this supernatural light. It will one day fill the new heavens and new earth that is coming. The Bible predicts about the capital city of the new earth, saying “And the city has no need of sun or moon to shine on it, for the glory of God gives it light…” (Revelation 21:23)
Jesus’ light shines in the darkness. His blazing light goes wherever people are found. This is the purpose for which Jesus came, “I have come into the world as light, so that whoever believes in me may not remain in darkness.” (John 12:46) The darkness He speaks of, is a moral one, where people live in lawless, immoral ways of the heart and life. Jesus came to penetrate this darkness with His radiant light. However, even though the light is before people they try to block it out, and build around themselves a disobedient life to remove any signs of light, like a walled room with no windows. Even so, Jesus’ light persists and is so strong, that it cannot be held back. The walls are not able to withstand heaven’s force, “The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it.” (John 1:5)
Though our world cannot turn off the light of Jesus, they can reject it. But when they do, it is to their own peril, “And this is the judgment: the light has come into the world, and people loved the darkness rather than the light because their works were evil." (John 3:19-20) This is why people reject the most precious light of Jesus, they do not want to hear the truth.
Jesus’ light opens the eyes of people. His light illuminates the mind, helping people to see the error of their ways, giving them ability to discern between right and wrong in their life, then persuading them to turn toward Christ with all their heart.
Jesus’ light is life giving. As our earth’s sun provides life to the sunflower, and all living things, so does the light of Jesus.
All people are born in spiritual darkness, and without life. They are among the living dead. However, when the light of Christ comes, it purges the darkness and brings new life. “In him was life, and the life was the light of men.” (John 1:4)A prayer for you – Lord God, I pray people would see Jesus as the light of the world. And when His light points out areas of failing, may they not block it out, but gratefully respond and walk in the life it gives. In Jesus’ name. Amen
Speaking Truth: Sunflowers and The Light of Jesus
- By Clint Decker
Ryan D. Wilson
Editor
Ryan D. Wilson
Editor
