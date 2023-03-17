It happens all the time. You run into a friend at the grocery store and they ask, “How are you?” And we respond, “Busy.” Many families are living their lives at 100 mph and feeling burned out. Families are constantly being bombarded with flyers for extracurricular activities, such as youth groups, sports, music, clubs, and organizations. If you are like most adults, you may glance at it and the flyer finds its way to the trash or is thrown to the side within minutes of making it home.
Why read the flyer or add one more thing to your already busy life? These activities provide youth with valuable skills in teamwork, responsibility, competition, and diversity. While at the same time providing a sense of belonging, higher self-esteem, and providing an outlet for youth to express themselves. We want youth to have the opportunity to apply their academic skills in a real-world context.
