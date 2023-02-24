In a thrilling basketball match between the Lady Tigers of Clay Center and the Concordia Panthers, the Panthers managed to secure an exhilarating win in overtime with a score of 49-48. It was a game that had it all - impressive three-pointers, gritty defense, and a heart-stopping finish.
The Lady Tigers came out of the gate strong, scoring four 3-pointers in the first quarter, and building a comfortable lead of 21-13. The seniors led the way in scoring with Hailee Bent knocking in eight points, followed by Dani Carson with two triples and Mackenzie Weller with one. Junior Emma Pfizenmaier and Sophomore Raegann McDonald also chipped in with a score each.
But the Panthers were not to be deterred. They upped their game in the second quarter, shutting down the Lady Tigers' offense and holding them to only four points, all of which came from McDonald at the foul line. Despite this, Clay Center maintained their lead heading into the half.
Concordia continued their dominant defensive performance in the third quarter, holding the Lady Tigers to just five points, with McDonald once again leading the way with a pair of field goals and a free throw. The Panthers' relentless comeback tied the game at 30 apiece heading into the fourth quarter.
Both teams put everything on the line in the fourth quarter, trading leads and going toe-to-toe. With Concordia pulling ahead, it looked as though the game was slipping out of the Lady Tigers' grasp. But then, with seconds left on the clock, Sophomore Janae Crimmins drained a three-pointer at the buzzer to tie the game at 41-41, sending the game into overtime. Carson also contributed with a triple, while McDonald and Bent each had a single score from the field, and Weller made one of two free throws.
In overtime, Weller came up clutch, hitting a late three-pointer to tie the game and setting up a 3-point play by Candace Lippe that put Clay Center ahead 48-47. However, just as it looked as though the Lady Tigers had the game in the bag, the Panthers answered back with a buzzer-beater to steal the win with a final score of 49-48.
Despite the loss, the Lady Tigers put up a great effort, with McDonald leading the scoring charge with 13 points. Bent and Carson also had impressive performances, with 10 and 9 points, respectively. Weller contributed 7 points, Lippe added 4 points, Crimmins had 3 points, and Pfizenmaier had 2 points.
In the end, it was a nail-biting game that showcased the talent, determination, and skill of both teams. The Lady Tigers may have come up short, but they can hold their heads high knowing they gave it their all.
With the regular season over the Clay Center will now turn their eye to the Sub-state tournament, which kicks off next week. Brackets will be available soon, look for those here in the pages of The Dispatch.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.