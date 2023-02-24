In a thrilling basketball match between the Lady Tigers of Clay Center and the Concordia Panthers, the Panthers managed to secure an exhilarating win in overtime with a score of 49-48. It was a game that had it all - impressive three-pointers, gritty defense, and a heart-stopping finish.

The Lady Tigers came out of the gate strong, scoring four 3-pointers in the first quarter, and building a comfortable lead of 21-13. The seniors led the way in scoring with Hailee Bent knocking in eight points, followed by Dani Carson with two triples and Mackenzie Weller with one. Junior Emma Pfizenmaier and Sophomore Raegann McDonald also chipped in with a score each.