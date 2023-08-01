Independence Day at my house began as most others since the inception of social media – after fretting about the number of people stopping by and whether we had enough food, I shared memes poking fun at the British, such as, “Have fun at work today, England.”
Americans were expected to spend around $9.5 billion on food and another $2.3 billion on fireworks. As I looked over our feast and aerial arsenal, I felt as though our family may have singlehandedly moved the percentages by a point or two.
While my celebration doesn’t reach the same status as some people in Kentucky, who hold an annual computer trap shooting event on Independence Day, we follow all the appropriate principles -- food varieties to feed an entire village and enough fireworks to light up the sky for hours.
Like every year leading up to the holiday, weeks ago my wife and I decided that this would finally be the year to tone down celebrating and include only immediate family.
However, that loosely defined “family” swelled to 20 people by the day of the event, all of whom
contributed food, fireworks, tents, and drinks. By late afternoon, the kitchen looked like a professional food galley filled with hors d’oeuvres, dips, something like a split quarter of beef, baby back ribs and a variety of desserts.
Along with our neighbors, we had paid to barricade the street for a full block to accommodate the
pyrotechnics of children and adults without fear of traffic passing by. All that work resulted in some 75-80 people who endured 100-degree weather and participated in the neighborhood event, culminating with a night display that rivaled most small-town shows.
I’m a social guy, so having that many people around fed my need to visit. Whether we were catching up about 2022’s July 4 th cancellation at our house due to COVID, or anything about the searing heat, I bounced between conversations. It was during that time when I shared some of the antics from my celebrations as a child.
Mom and Dad favored safety, which probably is why I still have all of my digits, today. My sister and I were never allowed to hold Roman Candles or light Black Cat firecrackers while in our hands. And, aside from one July 4th tragedy when a fountain fell over and singed my sister’s eyebrows, we remained unscathed.
As a single adult, I rarely purchased fireworks, partly because they weren’t in my budget but also
because there were always those warnings echoing from my parents about being safe. With children and now grandchildren however, the importance of having those items that shoot into the sky is renewed and I’m as giddy as the children when we begin the annual visit to fireworks stands around town.
I was reflecting on that as I sat behind the house under a pop-up tent, trying desperately to slow the constant sweating, which began about four seconds after I left an air-conditioned house. It’s also when I learned that my 10-year-old grandson sat alone in the garage among 10-12 empty folding chairs, waiting for someone to watch and help him shoot fireworks.
Suddenly, all those anecdotes didn’t seem to mean as much and I excused myself to walk out front and help him shoot off firecrackers and parachutes. Then, I cheered him on as he raced across the street to retrieve them from a neighbor’s backyard.
While July 4 th is a terrific time to spend time with friends, I momentarily lost sight of its importance to my oldest grandson, a quiet child in the family he shares with a little sister and three-week old baby brother. The worst part was that I had volunteered to stay with him while his parents took care of the other siblings.
He had waited all year for a chance to fire rockets’ red glare in front of his grandpa and I almost let him down, something my mom and dad never did. I reflected on that as we spent the rest of our time together firing off a wide assortment of smoke balls, fountains, comets, and Roman Candles.
It also rekindled other childhood memories of endless July 4 th fun, thanks to my grandson’s excitement to have an audience. But ultimately, I hope he can reflect on a few of this year’s moments when he has children, as well…
Ken, whose Independence Day celebrations wouldn’t be complete without someone burning a hole through his shirt like his youngest son did, can be reached at Ken.Knepper@gmail.com.
