Ken Knepper

Independence Day at my house began as most others since the inception of social media – after fretting about the number of people stopping by and whether we had enough food, I shared memes poking fun at the British, such as, “Have fun at work today, England.”

Americans were expected to spend around $9.5 billion on food and another $2.3 billion on fireworks. As I looked over our feast and aerial arsenal, I felt as though our family may have singlehandedly moved the percentages by a point or two.