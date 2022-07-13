The Dispatch is pleased to announce that with the change of ownership scheduled for Aug. 1, Ali Smith will be promoted to associate editor and two former staff members will return to positions they previously held. Kay Johnson will return as social editor and Matt “Alex” Gaines will return as sports writer.
Smith has worked for The Dispatch in layout and design since July 2020 and has acted as de facto editor since January. Previously, she was a graphic designer at the Dickinson County News-Times, where her work won KPA awards in the best magazine category. She has done graphic design and promotional work on other projects, including the Little Apple Comic Expo and KC Cosplay and Photography.
As associate editor, Smith will have the duties and responsibilities of an editor, including editing and layout for most pages of the newspaper as well as special editions and other special projects. She also has the authority to make decisions for the newspaper, such as selecting content to publish in the paper.
“Essentially, I’m making her my right hand,” said Ryan Wilson, who is purchasing the paper and will be editor/publisher beginning Aug 1. “Ali has proven she is up to this task, as she has kept the paper going during a very challenging period. Having her continue in this role and giving her more authority will free me up to do other things I want to accomplish with the paper like increasing local content.”
Kay Johnson worked for The Dispatch from 1993 to 2020. She started in layout and design, but for most of that period was the paper’s social editor. That position included editing and layout of social news, obituaries, certain special editions and advertising, farm and church pages and other inside pages. With exception to special editions, she will resume those duties when she returns as social editor in August. She will also take a more active role in designing ads.
“As our most senior member, Kay is also our most valuable asset,” Wilson said. “I am pleased she has agreed to come back. I’m looking forward to her input on what we do next with The Dispatch.”
Gaines started writing sports for The Dispatch in 2019 and continued in that role until January of this year. He learned the ropes from longtime sports editor David Berggren. A love of sports attracted him to the position. Gaines will also cover news and community events when there isn’t as much local sports to cover,
“Since the first year, Alex has really grown as a writer and a photographer,” Wilson said. “It is clear he has a passion for sports. His stories are interesting even to someone who isn’t interested in sports. I’m very happy to announce he’s coming back. I don’t think there is anyone else who can cover sports as well as he does.”
Wilson also said Dispatch readers can expect to see the return of more of what they enjoyed reading in The Dispatch, including Sophi Knows columns, locally written editorials and opinion pieces, police and court news and coverage of events in neighboring Clay County communities.
