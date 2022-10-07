AliSmith (1).jpg

Going out on a limb and sharing an honest, well researched opinion with a community is probably the hardest thing in our job to do aside from tragic events. 

We have gotten calls, emails, cancellations, Facebook tags and anger for a column written last week. Yes we are all free to do what we like… be that write an opinion piece about how something has happened and consequences were not issued or canceled because you don’t agree. People have always done “cancel culture” but nowadays it's easy to see it with social media and mock it for its ridiculousness. Canceling a local paper because of an opinion piece regarding concern of policy and actions is low… basing your whole opinion on one single situation not only hurts the community but also the team that works for the paper. We are all unique individuals who put in a crazy amount of work to bring you the best we can. Remember that there are many and not just one. 