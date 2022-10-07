Going out on a limb and sharing an honest, well researched opinion with a community is probably the hardest thing in our job to do aside from tragic events.
We have gotten calls, emails, cancellations, Facebook tags and anger for a column written last week. Yes we are all free to do what we like… be that write an opinion piece about how something has happened and consequences were not issued or canceled because you don’t agree. People have always done “cancel culture” but nowadays it's easy to see it with social media and mock it for its ridiculousness. Canceling a local paper because of an opinion piece regarding concern of policy and actions is low… basing your whole opinion on one single situation not only hurts the community but also the team that works for the paper. We are all unique individuals who put in a crazy amount of work to bring you the best we can. Remember that there are many and not just one.
What are second chances without consequences? How do we mold our youth without second chances and consequences? That is truly what is jarring for me as a mother of three. What’s the saying “Once shame on me, twice shame on you?” I feel this is appropriate in this situation.
A student-athlete did something illegal… twice. That is the long and short of it. The details are neither here nor there; it was inappropriate and against the law for his age not to mention it was against the law for any age. No name was dropped nor will it ever be given. The fact that people are upset lends us to believe that everyone knows and what?
What my editor, Mr. Wilson was asking is where and when did these consequences happen? Yes it is sad it happened and yes we should be upset but I think we should look in a mirror and figure out what we are actually upset about. This youth and many others are crying out for help with their actions. Giving no consequences just reinforces that behavior. Is that what we want? I for one remember as a student at Valley Heights there was a NO TOLERANCE policy in place. You get a DUI, you get cut. Harsh, yes, but it was what it was at the time. It instilled fear of loss of fun and it worked for the most part.
I then think of Coach Bill Snyder and what would have he done with his STUDENT-athlete? Education comes first and athletics second. That was ALWAYS his policy and always instilled in me as a student. I leave you with one final thought: “The two most important areas of life are your faith and your family,” coach Bill Snyder. We need to be an undivided family.. Not a family that attacks but one that raises up takes one another’s hand and helps each other through the darkness.
Tricia York, The Dispatch's Circulation manager, is the first face you you see when stopping in our office and the person you talk to when renewing your subscription or for customer service in delivery of your paper
