This year’s legislative session at the Statehouse has been “a whirlwind” of activity, Sen. Usha Reddi shared at Lions Club this week.
A freshman legislator, Reddi replaced Sen. Tom Hawk when he retired at the beginning of the year. Her district currently covers Clay County, but that will change when redistricting goes into effect in the next election cycle, when Clay County will be represented by Sen. Elaine Bowers.
A public educator for over 18 years, Reddi also serves on the Manhattan City Council, and moved into that community in 1992.
As a Democrat in a predominantly Republican-controlled Legislature, Reddi said political divisions don’t keep the legislators from accomplishing things they agree on, which is most things, as most of what they do has bipartisan support.
“More often than not we do agree on a lot of bills that we work on together and a few we differ ideologically,” Reddi said.
One of the best committees she said she’s had the privilege of serving is the one for assessment and taxation, because that one has been “very critical,” especially this year. She also serves on the transportation and building and construction committees.
She said she makes decisions for votes on bills based on how they affect education, housing and quality of life, as those are reasons people come to a community.
Items Reddi has supported included giving a tax exemption to the Area Agency on Aging, which is already a non-profit; allocating an extra $1 million collected from lottery machines toward mental health stabilization centers, bills that address water issues, giving grants to telecommunications companies that expand broadband in rural areas, removed statutes of limitations on sex crimes, and tuition exemptions for military.
As a former educator, education is very important, Reddi said, and has supported bills that better education and opposed those that don’t.
“There is this climate right now – nationally and it’s filtered into the State of Kansas – this notion that our public schools are failing and we need to do something drastically different,” Reddi said adding that how public schools are evaluated aren’t fair when compared to private schools because public schools have to take every child and don’t have a choice.
She said she “strongly opposed” school vouchers for private schools “mainly because they aren’t held to the same standards.”
She also opposed the Parents BIll of Rights that allow parents to opt out of things when it comes to their child’s education because schools already provide that option and the state legislating it is unnecessary, redundant and “only creates fear.”
“As a school teacher we make accommodations across the board from food to whether you’re going to be tested in a classroom or by yourself, if you want questions read to you, if you want to go on a field trip, if you want to say the Pledge of Allegiance, if you can’t attend a birthday party,” Reddi said. “We try to make as many accommodations as possible. Our biggest challenge has been that parents just don’t pick up the backpacks. If parents opened up their kids’ backpacks and went through all of the curriculum we are teaching – what they want to do and what they don’t want to do, that would be great! All of that already exists.”
On tax bills, she opposed measures that would have shifted tax burden from businesses to residents, such as exempting certain businesses because they are in competition with a public organization that is already tax exempt (such as pools). She opposed the flat tax of 5.125 percent because “it would be very burdensome to people making under $25,000.”
The Legislature will next consider overriding items the governor vetoed. Medicaid expansion and legalization of marijuana isn’t going to happen this year, but that doesn’t mean those proposals are dead, Reddi said.
“As I learned, everything is fast and furious, but it’s also educational,” Reddi said. “Some of these legislators have been working on these things for years … and there’s this saying that no bill ever dies. So, I assume the bills that don’t pass this year or haven’t passed in the past are probably going to keep coming up until they make more tweaks to it and it eventually does get passed.”
