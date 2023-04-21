Sen. Usha Reddi

Sen. Usha Reddi spoke at the Clay Center Lions Club this week.

 Ryan D. Wilson/Dispatch

This year’s legislative session at the Statehouse has been “a whirlwind” of activity, Sen. Usha Reddi shared at Lions Club this week.

A freshman legislator, Reddi replaced Sen. Tom Hawk when he retired at the beginning of the year. Her district currently covers Clay County, but that will change when redistricting goes into effect in the next election cycle, when Clay County will be represented by Sen. Elaine Bowers.