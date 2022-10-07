Policy is in place via the CCCHS 2022-23 handbook with USD 379 states:
“Alcohol Violation: 1st violation: The student will lose eligibility for the next 21 school calendar days or 8 interscholastic events, whichever is less. The student will show evidence, in writing, that he/she has completed an on-site or online educational class related to alcohol abuse. The student will continue to attend and participate in practice.
“2nd violation: The student will lose eligibility for the next 28 school calendar days or 12 interscholastic events, whichever is less. The student will show evidence, in writing, that he/she has completed an on-site or educational course related to alcohol abuse. The student will continue to attend and participate in practice.
“3rd or subsequent violation: The student will forfeit eligibility for one calendar year The student will show evidence, in writing, that he/she has received appropriate alcohol abuse counseling from a qualified professional.”
What my editor, Mr. Wilson was asking is where and when did these consequences happen? Yes it is sad it happened and yes we should be upset but I think we should look in a mirror and figure out what we are actually upset about. This youth and many others are crying out for help with their actions. Giving no consequences just reinforces that behavior. Is that what we want? I for one remember as a student at Valley Heights there was a NO TOLERANCE policy in place. You get a DUI, you get cut. Harsh, yes, but it was what it was at the time. It instilled fear of loss of fun and it worked for the most part.
I then think of Coach Bill Snyder and what would have he done with his STUDENT-athlete? Education comes first and athletics second. That was ALWAYS his policy and always instilled in me as a student. I leave you with one final thought: “The two most important areas of life are your faith and your family,” coach Bill Snyder. We need to be an undivided family.. Not a family that attacks but one that raises up takes one another’s hand and helps each other through the darkness.
