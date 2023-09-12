A new plan

Penni Zelinkoff compares a rendering of what the trailer park would lool like if built with trailer houses on it (left) to sketches of  homes built on foundations, which she is proposing to build at 12th Street trailer park.                (Ryan D. Wilson/Dispatch)

        

The owner of the 12th Street trailer park formerly known as Country Gardens announced at the Chamber’s Wake-up Wednesday last week that she will “pivot” from previous plans to build a trailer park with three different styles of trailer homes and instead divide the property into bigger  lots with larger homes that will be on a foundation and a safe room.

Penni Zelinkoff, who has rebranded the trailer park as 12th Street Estates, said the plan had been to build a development much like a traditional trailer park with a community building that would have served as a storm shelter and other community space for residents to use, such as a gazebo.