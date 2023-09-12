Penni Zelinkoff compares a rendering of what the trailer park would lool like if built with trailer houses on it (left) to sketches of homes built on foundations, which she is proposing to build at 12th Street trailer park. (Ryan D. Wilson/Dispatch)
The owner of the 12th Street trailer park formerly known as Country Gardens announced at the Chamber’s Wake-up Wednesday last week that she will “pivot” from previous plans to build a trailer park with three different styles of trailer homes and instead divide the property into bigger lots with larger homes that will be on a foundation and a safe room.
Penni Zelinkoff, who has rebranded the trailer park as 12th Street Estates, said the plan had been to build a development much like a traditional trailer park with a community building that would have served as a storm shelter and other community space for residents to use, such as a gazebo.
Last week’s Wake Up Wednesday included tours of the three different options that would have been available, including a one-bedroom “cabin” trailer, a larger three-bedroom option and an option in between. Zelinkoff said the price she was shooting for, between $70,000 to $120,000, was primarily set at that level because the cost of materials and building homes has gone up so much.
She also said “they’re not your grandparent’s trailers” in that they’re building like stick houses with better quality windows, doors, roofing that increases energy efficiency and other amenities. While the trailers on display are very nice and modern looking, feedback she received from those attending the tours is that people here don’t want to live in trailer houses and the stigma against trailer parks is a difficult one to overcome.
One young couple attending the open house said a trailer can be an option for affordable housing, as they purchased a trailer that they customized themselves with everything they wanted. But they said "our parents said not to do it," and they were limits on what they could do with it
That's what Zelinkoff said she envisoned for the community when she set off on this project, but she added if it's not what the community wants, she'll switch to something they do want, even if it costs more. She said she loves building developments for small town and sees a lot of potential for Clay Center.
Grow Clay County Director Natalie Muruato said the housing needs survey that their organization just conducted found that having an extra lot for a yard that is fenced in for pets and children to play in is “overwhelmingly” at the top of the list that people look for in a new home. While they are looking for affordable housing too and aren’t afraid to take on a project to build what they want, they also want room to add a garage or build onto later, she said.
Zelinkoff said her plan for the trailer park called for about 50 homes with options ranging from one-bedroom homes to larger double wide homes with lots of space, as some lots were big enough to do that. She also designed it “for families” but has found interest from older couples entering retirement or looking to downsize because of children growing up and leaving the nest.
“They like the affordability of trailers and are impressed with the quality,” Zelinkoff said, but added that the $70,000 to $120,000 price is above what they’re willing to pay, as they’re looking for something that’s around $50,000 or less.
She’s also fighting other options – particularly older single-family homes that need fixed up that are about $50,000 to $60,000, which Clay Center has a lot of on the market. Zelinkoff said while this housing is available, the advantage of the housing she has up for sale is that it “doesn’t need $120,000 worth of work done to it.”
Many in attendance pointed out successes of other low-cost affordable housing – the duplexes next to the middle school, the Meadowbrook rental houses on Arbon Street and HUD housing in the north part of town fill up quickly when they have a house available, showing there is a desire and need for low cost affordable housing.
With this feedback, Zelinkoff said she’ll pursue a different kind of development that divides the property home with bigger homes on foundations on larger lots. They’re still premanufactured homes, just not trailer houses, she said. This increases the price as well as reduces the number of lots available to 30 or 40, but if it’s what the community wants, Zelinkoff said she’s willing to change the plan.
Changing the plan also means Zelinkoff will have to find a buyer for the three existing trailers who is willing to have them moved off the property.
With new paved streets and new electrical, water and sewer infrastructure, Zelinkoff was confident whatever they build their will turn out to be a good addition to the city.
