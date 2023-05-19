On Tuesday morning, the City Planning and Zoning Board approved a rezoning request to change zoning at 410 Grant Ave. from industrial to C2 (General Commercial), which the Clay Center Council approved that night.
The request came from Alan Johnson, who owns the building, on behalf of a tenant who intends to put a barbershop and bakery in the building that once housed Clay Center Floral for about 15 years.
Originally the request was to change the zoning to C1,(Downtown Commercial), but City Attorney Dusty Mullin said after looking at the industrial property that is nearby and because the property is on the edge of the downtown commercial district, he recommended it be zoned as C2, which is intended for general commercial properties. Publication of the rezoning was at C1, but the board “can switch to a lower classification of rezoning” without having to republish it, Mullin said.
The Planning and Zoning Board approved that recommendation following a hearing that had no one object to the change and gave reasons for the approval following the vote. Board members said they wanted to allow the property to go back to what it was intended to be used for and to allowed to continue to be utilized for commercial reasons.
Board member Kyle Bauer noted that the property has been in use next to industrial property where it is “dirty and loud” and has been for some time. Rezoning it won’t change that, but anyone using it for commercial use should be aware of it before operating a business there, he said.
In bringing the matter up before the city council Tuesday night, Mayor Jimmy Thatcher said the property has been operating under the industrial zoning even though that wasn’t the appropriate zoning for its use for quite some time.
The city and property owners became aware of the discrepancy when a tenant wanting to operate a barbershop and bakery there came into City Hall for a permit for that business, and “I’m glad she did,” Thatcher said. Once aware of the issue, both parties took quick action to correct it, he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.