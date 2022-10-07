KSU Substance Policies Page 45 & 46
ALCOHOL POLICY It is the responsibility of every member of the University community to be aware of the risks associated with alcohol use and abuse. KSA views the use of alcohol to be incompatible with the goal of athletic excellence. Student-athletes are required to conduct themselves in accordance with University policies, and federal, state and local laws regarding alcohol consumption. This extends to the recruitment of prospective student-athletes. It should be understood that possession or consumption of alcoholic beverages by individuals under the age of 21 is a violation of state liquor laws. Likewise, it is illegal for anyone to supply alcoholic beverages to persons under the age of 21. Prospective student-athletes visiting campus and socializing with current students are not permitted to participate in any activities that involve the use of alcohol. An alcohol-related charge of DUI, conviction or plea of guilty to such charge by any student-athlete will result in the sanctions imposed herein for positive drug tests. Each DUI charge, conviction or plea of guilty will be viewed as a separate offense and are cumulative. Other alcohol-related citations (MIP, open container) may result in sanctions as deemed appropriate by the Director of Athletics and/or the head coach.” KSA may also suspend any student-athlete upon a charge, conviction or plea of guilty to any of the following: 1.1.* Driving under the influence (DUI/DWI) or other motor vehicle violations involving alcohol or drugs; 1.2.* Public intoxication; 1.3.* Drunk and disorderly conduct; 1.4.* Other violations of local, state, or federal law involving alcohol or drugs, including possession; 1.5.* Other violations of local, state, or federal law involving alcohol or drugs and acts of violence; 1.6.* Violations of the Kansas State University Student Code of Conduct involving alcohol or drugs; or 1.7.* Minor in Possession. Screening for Use of Illicit Drugs All student-athletes will be subject to random testing throughout the academic year and summer. Additionally, any student-athlete may be required to be tested if a member of the athletic staff, having an opportunity to observe the student-athlete's behavior, physical condition or performance, concludes that there is reasonable cause to suspect drug usage. All student-athletes in post-season competition may be tested for drug usage before competition. Additionally, the University reserves the right to test all student-athletes and will require all student-athletes, who have tested positive, to be re-tested prior to a return from a participation suspension. By signing the Drug Testing Informed Consent (Attachment A), the student-athlete agrees that any test result may be released to the Director of Athletics, the senior compliance administrator, the Director of Sports Medicine and/or his designee, the respective sport administrator and/or the student athlete's head coach.
