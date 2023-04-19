GREEN, Kan.-- Warren Richard Slingsby, 74 of Green, passed away Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at Wesley Medical Center in Wichita.

He was born on Oct. 21, 1948 in Clay Center, the son of Donald and Mae (Limbrey) Slingsby. He grew up on a farm north of Clay Center and helped with farm work, dairy cattle and hogs. He graduated from Clay County Community High School and was active in FFA. Following high school he earned a degree in auto mechanics from Beloit Vo-Tech.