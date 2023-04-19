GREEN, Kan.-- Warren Richard Slingsby, 74 of Green, passed away Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at Wesley Medical Center in Wichita.
He was born on Oct. 21, 1948 in Clay Center, the son of Donald and Mae (Limbrey) Slingsby. He grew up on a farm north of Clay Center and helped with farm work, dairy cattle and hogs. He graduated from Clay County Community High School and was active in FFA. Following high school he earned a degree in auto mechanics from Beloit Vo-Tech.
On June 9, 1973 in Green, he married Rhonda Sue Simnitt. She survives of the home.
Over the years, he worked at Moore Motors, Primrose Motors, Toburen Implement, Fullington Lumber and Clay Center Public Utilities. He was a member of the Green United Methodist Church and served on numerous boards such as the Clay County Historical Society and Museum, Credit Union, Green United Methodist Church, Green Rural Fire Department and Green Community Center.
He coached T-ball when his sons were young.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by two sons, Jeremy Clinton Slingsby of Green and Kyle Richard Slingsby and wife Angela of Clay Center; three grandchildren; one brother, Robert Slingsby and wife Erlene of Clay Center; one sister, Elaine Beswick of Green; his mother-in-law, Leora Simnitt of Clay Center; brothers-in-law, sisters-in-laws, nieces, nephews and numerous relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his father-in-law, Myron Simnitt and his brother-in-law, Ed Beswick
A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 21 at the Green United Methodist Church with Pastor Sarah Gill officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Thursday at the Anderes-Pfeifley Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Green Fancy Creek Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the Green United Methodist Church and Green Christian Community Center and left in care of the Anderes-Pfeifley Funeral Home.
