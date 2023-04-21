Republicans are on the warpath to override as many of the governor’s vetoes as they can in the next stage of the Kansas Legislature, which reconvenes in a couple of weeks, Rep. Lewis “Bill” Bloom said in giving Clay Center Lions an update on what’s going on in the Statehouse.
Bloom, who represents the 64th District that covers Clay Center, most of Clay County and parts of Riley County, expects most votes to override Gov. Laura Kelly’s vetoes will pass – at least in the Kansas House.
One bill that died in the Senate that House leadership haven’t given up on are school vouchers, which Bloom said he does not support; and he heard from many constituents on why that’s not a good idea. Several Lions thanked him for that vote.
“I didn’t think it was on fair grounds,” Bloom said. “The private schools do not have to play by the same rules that the public schools do. There’s not that much accountability, and I don’t think public money should go to private education.”
Legislators in both the Kansas Senate and the Kansas House voted on Wednesday to overturn Kelly’s veto of the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act, which was Kelly’s third veto of such a bill in three years. It bans transgender athletes from competing in women’s sports from kindergarten through college. Bloom said he voted in favor of that legislation and to override the governor’s veto.
Other legislation House Republicans are looking to override vetoes on are seven bills including the Parental Rights Act, the Baby Born Alive Bill and other legislation. It takes 85 votes in the House to override a veto.
Bloom said he supported bills that renewed the $100 fee on concealed carry permits, a bill that prevents gender reassignment surgery from occurring before a child turns 18. He also supported $220 million in infrastructure grants for cities and counties, giving two state universities $132 million to build a new state hospital for mental health, paying off $52 million owed to US Corps of Engineers on Milford and Perry Lakes, a bill on parental rights, and reducing adoption fees.
Bloom does not support Medicaid expansion, sharing a list of all the reasons Republicans don’t want Medicaid expansion, but did not state specifically why he doesn’t support it, saying that list “says it way better than I can explain it.”
Bloom explained the tax overhaul bill that calls for a flat tax, which the governor vetoed, and other pieces with that bill.
“The poorest and the richest are going to benefit the most,” Bloom said about the flat tax of 5.15 percent for state income tax that is proposed as part of the tax overhaul bill. “The middle class will not benefit that much, but that’s what we thought was the fairest rate that we could get.
He talked a little bit about how complicated the sales tax elimination on food is, which is part of the tax overhaul bill and did not support elimination of the local portion of sales tax on food, which is 2 or 3 percent for most towns.
The tax overhaul bill also represents a $60,000 deductible on your home on property taxes, which increased from $20,000 will also help people. That amounts to about $420 million paid in property taxes annually, Bloom said.
“We’re taking all of these taxes off of places and we’re predicting in three years not to be able to pay our bills,” Bloom said after explaining that much of the overhaul is being driven by $3 billion the state has received in COVID money. “Just about every bill that came was to take tax off of something. I hate tax, but we have to have tax.”
