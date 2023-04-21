Rep. Bloom

Rep. Bill Bloom gave an update on what the Kansas Legislature has been up to and that the Kansas House is planning to override in the upcoming veto session.

 Ryan D. Wilson/Dispatch

Republicans are on the warpath to override as many of the governor’s vetoes as they can in the next stage of the Kansas Legislature, which reconvenes in a couple of weeks, Rep. Lewis “Bill” Bloom said in giving Clay Center Lions an update on what’s going on in the Statehouse.

Bloom, who represents the 64th District that covers Clay Center, most of Clay County and parts of Riley County, expects most votes to override Gov. Laura Kelly’s vetoes will pass – at least in the Kansas House.