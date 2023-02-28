This design is a prototype of what the Clayopoly game could look like. No businesses, individuals or other supporters have yet committed to the project. Phrases, images and graphics on the board are also subject to change before the final product is released.
The Clay Center Dispatch is pleased to announce that sponsors have filled almost all of the 40 spots on the edges of the Clayopoly board.
Only two spots remain. As soon as businesses commit to those remaining spots, The Dispatch will no longer allow other sponsors to buy out spots from other sponsors, which we anticipate will be within the next day or two.
There are still other ways to support the project. Other ways to get your name in the game include sponsoring Treasury and Risk cards (which are drawn when a player lands on those spots) for $35 each or two for $50, backing the game for $10 that will get included on the instruction sheet and in the newspaper ad, and sponsoring a denomination of Clayopoly money for $250. Game piece sponsorship is also a possibility.
Sponsorships sold so far include four who have reserved spots on the board (one of those has been a corner), two businesses that have sponsored a denomination and a handful of sponsors supporting other components of the game.
The Dispatch is also pleased to announce that Mayor Jimmy Thatcher will be featured as “Mr. Clayopoly” on game cards that will go with the game and in other promotions.
