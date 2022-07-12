Shawn Fahey and Hannah Swihart, of Clay Center, announce the birth of their daughter, Quinlynn Marie Fahey, born June 29, 2022, at Clay County Medical Center. She weighed 7 pounds, 8 ounces, and was 20½ inches long.
Grandparents are Butch and Jennifer Swihart, Clay Center, and Eddie and Lisa Fahey, Clifton. Great-grandparents are Audrey Swihart, Concordia; Joe and Joan Flesher, Clifton; Bernie and Linda Fahey of Clifton, and Connie Fahey of Clyde.
