Shaun and Amber Franken, of Clay Center, announce the birth of their son, Asher Cole Franken, born July 4, 2022, at Clay County Medical Center. He weighed 6 pounds, 6 ounces, and was 19 inches long.
Asher is welcomed by sisters, Leighton Franken, Madison Hardin, Miley Hardin, and Amelliyha Franken. Grandparents are Shawn Coppock, Oklahoma City, OK; Jeff and Bobbie Mayo, Firestone, CO; and Tim and Deenita Kay Watts, Yukon, OK.
