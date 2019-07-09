One of Clay Center City Rec.'s 10 and under softball team's soundly defeated Hope 7-1 in the last game on the schedule.
Clay Center scored three runs in the first two innings, Hope scored a run in a the third inning.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
One of Clay Center City Rec.'s 10 and under softball team's soundly defeated Hope 7-1 in the last game on the schedule.
Clay Center scored three runs in the first two innings, Hope scored a run in a the third inning.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.