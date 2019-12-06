The CCCMS Lady Bengals split a pair of games at Marysville on Thursday evening. Marysville took the B-game with a 28-10 win, and Clay Center topped the Bulldogs 29-16.

In the B-game, Marysville took the early lead in the game leading 6-4 after one quarter and 14-4 at the half. Marysville out scored the Bengals in the second half 14-6 to take the 28-10 win. Addy Knitter, Courtney Peterson, Elliott Jensen, Inaya Liddle, and Elizabeth Larson each scored 2 points for the Bengals 10 point total.

