The CCCMS 7th Grade Lady Bengals basketball teams closed out the regular season with a sweep of the Chapman Irish on Monday. The B-team pulled out an exciting 1 point victory 13-12 and the A-team ran away with a 26-6 win.
In the B-game, Chapman held a slim 2-1 lead after one quarter, and Clay Center jumped on top 3-2 at the half with some solid second quarter defense. Both teams scored 8 points in the third quarter and two each in the fourth quarter as the Bengals' lead stayed at one throughout, for the 13-12 win. Addy Knitter led the way for the Bengals with 5 points. Emma Frigon, Adalyn Pfizenmaier, Emiley Straub, and Elizabeth Larson each tallied 2 points for the Bengals in the win. The B-team closed out its season with a solid 6-7 record, winning 6 of their last nine games after starting the season 0-4. The girls continued to work, gain experience, and showed nice improvement throughout the season. We were able to meet most of our goals of increasing knowledge of the game, improving individual skills, improving as team players, and having fun while doing it.
