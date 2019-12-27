The Tiger Wrestling Club traveled to Junction City this past Sunday, Dec. 22 to compete at the 8th Annual Junction City Bramlage Brawl.

Wrestling at 6 and under, 37-40 lb. Hayes Urban went 3-0 and placed 1st. Layton Schwartz went 3-1 and placed 3rd in the 6 and under, 52 lb. class.

