Clay Center, KS (67432)

Today

Variably cloudy with snow showers. Low 16F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%. About one inch of snow expected..

Tonight

Variably cloudy with snow showers. Low 16F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%. About one inch of snow expected.