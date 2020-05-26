Wakefield player honored by being selected for 8 Man All Star Football Team

The 35th Annual Kansas 8 Man All Star Football games scheduled for Saturday, June 13th have been cancelled.
Jack Krueger, Wakefield, was selected for the Division II East Team. He is a 2020 graduate of Wakefield High School.
