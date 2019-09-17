The CCCHS Tiger junior varsity football team dropped a 50-0 decision to a tough Marysville squad on Monday night.
Marysville jumped out to a 22-0 first quarter lead behind 3 touchdown runs of 8, 12, and 11 yards and going 2 of 3 on 2 point conversions. The Tigers moved the ball in spurts, but couldn't put together a sustained drive in the first half. Marysville added a second quarter touchdown on a 50 yard screen pass. The conversion pass was good, and the Bulldogs held a 30-0 lead. After an errant punt snap, Marysville took over on a short field, and punched another touchdown across with 18 seconds remaining in the half to take a 36-0 lead into the half.
