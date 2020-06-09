Windy...isolated thunderstorms this evening. Steadier rain arriving overnight. Low 56F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Tonight
Windy...isolated thunderstorms this evening. Steadier rain arriving overnight. Low 56F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Clay Center Seniors hosted Riley County Wednesday in a doubleheader that featured a very muggy night. Both teams had their share of errors, as the lack of a high school season showed in the field and at the plate.
Because of Mother’s huge garden and the orchard of fruit trees on our farm, it was not necessary to make frequent trips for shopping. When it was necessary to buy some items, the two towns most often visited were Belleville, or Fairbury, Neb. This child dreaded the words “we need to go to …
Most people know that double dribbling is off-limits in basketball, and that three strikes in baseball means you’re out, but there’s a list of rules that aren’t as well-known by the public. From strict dress codes to excessive celebrations, here’s a breakdown of some of the craziest rules at…
This Saturday, June 6, 2020 marks the 76th anniversary of the largest amphibious assault in the history of modern warfare. D-Day was a historic World War II invasion that not only turned the tide of the war for the Allies, but helped bring down one of history’s most notorious dictators. The …
Because of Mother’s huge garden and the orchard of fruit trees on our farm, it was not necessary to make frequent trips for shopping. When it was necessary to buy some items, the two towns most often visited were Belleville, or Fairbury, Neb. This child dreaded the words “we need to go to …
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.