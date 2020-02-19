By Alex Gaines
Dispatch Sports Writer
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
A wintry mix this evening. Then clouds will linger overnight. Low 17F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 50%..
A wintry mix this evening. Then clouds will linger overnight. Low 17F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 50%.
Updated: February 19, 2020 @ 4:35 pm
By Alex Gaines
Dispatch Sports Writer
Last week we had a reader come in and complain that celebrating Presidents Day in February instead of George Washington’s birthday and Abraham Lincoln’s birthday diminishes those two men’s accomplishments. The holiday has been revamped to celebrate all presidents, not just those two men.
Editor's note: This series of columns is based on the author's experiences in the Army between April of 2001 and May 2005.
With the coronavirus on lots of minds, it isn’t surprising the topic came up at coffee with the local Illuminati group.
What could be more perfect than a ride in the country on a cold winter Sunday afternoon? The Kansas sun is bright in the sky and the roads are clear with only remnants of the last winter snow remaining in the ditches and the rows of corn stubble in the fields. The image of a clear powder-b…
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.