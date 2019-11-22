The CCCMS 7th grade girls swept a pair of games with Concordia Thursday afternoon. The Lady Bengals came away with an 18-16 win in the B-game and a 35-26 victory in the A-game.
In the B-game, Clay Center got out to an early lead with an 8-2 advantage in the first quarter. Concordia cut the lead to 8-6 at halftime, out scoring the Bengals 4-0 in the second quarter. Both teams came out firing in the third quarter with the Bengals extending the lead, out scoring the Panthers 10-8. The Bengals again came up empty in the fourth quarter as Concordia added 2 points to close the margin to 2 points, but couldn't get any closer as Clay Center held on for the win. Elizabeth Larson paced the Bengals with 8 points. Elliott Jensen scored 6 points, and Addy Knitter and Inaya Liddle each chipped in 2 points.
