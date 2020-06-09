The Clay Center Juniors traveled to Salina to take on the Salina Pestinger JR Legion Sunday night, and took the first game 9-3.

Jace Brownell and Tristan Johnston teamed up to pitch well for the Juniors, with Brownell going 4 innings and recording 4 strikeouts. Johnston finished the deal with two strong innings, getting infield grounders and one strikeout.

