CCCMS seventh-grade A-team drops a nail biter

The Clay Center 7th-grade girls dropped a pair of games to Marysville on Monday evening. In the B-game, Marysville took a 28-15 win, and a 17-16 win in the A-game.
A slow start hurt the Bengals in the B-game, as Marysville jumped out to a 6-0 advantage at the end of the first quarter. Clay Center fought back and out scored the Bulldogs 10-6 in the second quarter to cut the lead to 12-10 at the half. Marysville extended the lead with a 6-3 advantage in the third quarter, and out scored the Bengals 10-2 in the final frame for the 28-15 win. Elliott Jensen led the Bengals with 5 points. Addy Knitter, Courtney Peterson, and Adalyn Pfizenmaier each added 3 points, and Kius Sampson chipped in 1 for the 15 point total. The Bengals hit 3 3-pointers in the game.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.