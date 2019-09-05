The CCCHS Lady Tiger golf traveled to Concordia on Tuesday to compete in the Concordia High School Panther Invitational at the par 68 Concordia Golf and Wellness course. The Tiger golf team carded a team score 555 and placed fourth.
The varsity play 18 holes while the JV played 9. Maddie Gorman and Hannah Patenaude both carded a score of 128. Kinzlee Wallace carded a score of 148 and rounding out the team score was Caitlyn Hood who carded a 151. JV players Jenna Melton carded a score of 81 and Annelise Thompson carded a 85.
