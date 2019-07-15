Six Clay Center wrestlers representing their respective clubs competed this past weekend in Topeka at the Sunflower State Games, competing in the annual takedown challenge and the folkstyle tournament.
CCWC wrestlers that competed were: James Gordon going 4-0 in the folkstyle tournament taking 1st place and 1-1 in the takedown challenge placing 2nd. Talyn Pfizenmaier went 2-0 in folkstyle and 2-0 in the takedown placing 1st in both his events in the respective weight. Carter Long went 1-2 placing 3rd in the takedown challenge.
