Lady Bengal seventh basketball goes 1-1

The CCCMS Lady Bengals 7th grade team hosted Manhattan Anthony Middle School on the hardwood Thursday evening. The Bengals topped the Tornadoes in the A-game, and dropped the B-game and 2 C-team quarters on the night.
In the B-game, the first game of the night, Anthony got out to an early lead outscoring the Bengals 4-0 in the first quarter. Clay Center got on the board, but trailed 13-2 at the half. The second half saw the Bengals play a little stiffer defense and put the ball in the basket a couple times, as they played tough, being outscored 5-4. Clay Center outscored Anthony in the final quarter 2-0 to close the gap to the 18-8 final. Addy Knitter, Emiley Straub, Elizabeth Larson, and Ellie Hedman each scored 2 points for the Lady Bengals.
