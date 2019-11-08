Lady Bengal seventh basketball goes 1-1

2019 CCCMS Bengal seventh-grade girls basketball team. Front row, left to right:  Inaya Liddle, Emma Frigon, Kius Sampson, Ellie Hedman, Reese Gisselbeck, Lauren Smith, Isley Lee, Addy Knitter. Middle row:   Courtney Peterson, Adalyn Pfizenmaier, Jorja Auld, Emiley Straub, Makayla Horacek, Joni Begnoche, Elliott Jensen, Candace Lippe, Arianna Lyles (manager). Back row:  Coach JD Lane, Jenna Fickes, Isabelle Blackwood, Ayla Johnson, Elizabeth Larson, Raegann McDonald, Janae Crimmins, Aubrey Schlesener, Autumn Jamison.

The CCCMS Lady Bengals 7th grade team hosted Manhattan Anthony Middle School on the hardwood Thursday evening. The Bengals topped the Tornadoes in the A-game, and dropped the B-game and 2 C-team quarters on the night.

In the B-game, the first game of the night, Anthony got out to an early lead outscoring the Bengals 4-0 in the first quarter. Clay Center got on the board, but trailed 13-2 at the half. The second half saw the Bengals play a little stiffer defense and put the ball in the basket a couple times, as they played tough, being outscored 5-4. Clay Center outscored Anthony in the final quarter 2-0 to close the gap to the 18-8 final. Addy Knitter, Emiley Straub, Elizabeth Larson, and Ellie Hedman each scored 2 points for the Lady Bengals.

